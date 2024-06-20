Akme Fintrade India IPO: Check day 2 subscription status, latest GMP, should you subscribe, other key details
Akme Fintrade IPO price band has been set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹132 crore from the issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.1 crore share.
Akme Fintrade India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Akme Fintrade India Ltd has been receiving strong demand from investors as the issue has been oversubscribed on the first day of biffing. Akme Fintrade IPO opened for subscription on June 19 and will close on June 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started