Akme Fintrade India IPO: Here's what latest GMP indicates as focus shifts to allotment; How to check online?
Akme Fintrade India IPO: The mainboard IPO attracted massive interest and was subscribed 55.12 times on the last day of bidding.
Akme Fintrade India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The mainboard IPO of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) opened for subscription on started from Wednesday, June 19, 2024 and was oversubscribed when it closed on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started