Akme Fintrade India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The mainboard IPO of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) opened for subscription on started from Wednesday, June 19, 2024 and was oversubscribed when it closed on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Investor's focus has now shifted to the allotment as it is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Akme Fintrade IPO details Akme Fintrade IPO, which is worth ₹132 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band was established between ₹114 and ₹120 per face value of ₹10 each. The Akme Fintrade IPO lot size is 125 equity shares, with subsequent lots being multiples of 125 equity shares.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to increase the company's capital base in order to meet future capital requirements that are expected to occur as a consequence of business and asset expansion. Furthermore, a part of the revenues from the issuance will be utilised to cover issue-related expenditures.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Akme Fintrade IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

