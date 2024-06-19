Akme Fintrade IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹132- crore issue
Akme Fintrade India IPO oversubscribed on first day with focus on rural and semi-urban finance solutions. Company aims to use proceeds for capital expansion and issue expenses.
Akme Fintrade India IPO: Udaipur-based Akme Fintrade's IPO was completely subscribed on the first day, with retail and non-institutional investors leading the way. The non-banking financial company's ₹132 crore offering, which launched today, has two more days to navigate its way towards huge subscription numbers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started