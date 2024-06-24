Akme Fintrade IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Akme Fintrade IPO allotment date is today. Investors can check the allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Subscription status was 55.12 times. Listing date is June 26 on BSE and NSE.
Akme Fintrade IPO allotment date today: Akme Fintrade IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Akme Fintrade IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Akme Fintrade IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 55.12 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the non-banking finance company's (NBFC) initial public offering, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, opened on Wednesday, June 19, and ended on Friday, June 21.
