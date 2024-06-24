Akme Fintrade IPO allotment date today: Akme Fintrade IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Akme Fintrade IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Akme Fintrade IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 55.12 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the non-banking finance company's (NBFC) initial public offering, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, opened on Wednesday, June 19, and ended on Friday, June 21.

Investors can verify the basis of allotment to find out how many shares, if any, they have been given. The number of shares allotted will also be shown on the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but were not granted shares will begin the return process. The shares that are assigned to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

Also Read: Akme Fintrade India IPO: Here's what latest GMP indicates as focus shifts to allotment; How to check online?

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, June 25. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Akme Fintrade IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, June 26 on BSE and NSE.

If you have applied for the Akme Fintrade IPO, you can do a Akme Fintrade IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to directly input your login details.- Link to the Akme Fintrade IPO allotment

Step 2

From the list of firms, choose "Akme Fintrade IPO."

Step 3

Opt for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Simply press "Search."

You may view your Akme Fintrade IPO on your phone's display or a computer monitor.

Also Read: Akme Fintrade IPO closes today: Issue oversubscribed by 55.12x. Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?

How to check Akme Fintrade IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

Also Read: Akme Fintrade IPO: From latest GMP to lot size, here are key things to know

How to check Akme Fintrade IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Also Read: Akme Fintrade IPO: NBFC garners ₹38 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Akme Fintrade IPO details

Akme Fintrade IPO, which is worth ₹132 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to increase the company's capital base in order to meet future capital requirements that are expected to occur as a consequence of business and asset expansion. Furthermore, a part of the revenues from the issuance will be utilised to cover issue-related expenditures.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Akme Fintrade IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

Akme Fintrade IPO GMP today

Akme Fintrade IPO grey market premium is +30. This indicates Akme Fintrade share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Akme Fintrade IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹150 apiece, which is 25% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!