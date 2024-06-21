Akme Fintrade IPO closes today: Issue oversubscribed by 18.33x so far. Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?
Akme Fintrade IPO garners massive interest with 18.33 times subscription. Retail investors subscribe 21.32 times, non-institutional investors 41.14 times. Brokerage recommends subscribing for potential gains as company aims to expand in rural and semi-urban sectors.
Akme Fintrade IPO subscription status: The initial public offer of the Udaipur-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. has received quite a great response from non-institutional and retail investors, leading to the issue's oversubscription. Akme Fintrade IPO has received 18.33 times subscription so far on the third day of bidding on Friday, June 21.
