Akme Fintrade IPO: From latest GMP to lot size, here are key things to know
Akme Fintrade IPO GMP is at ₹33 per share, indicating a premium of 27.5% over the IPO price of ₹120. The IPO is set to launch next week with a price band of ₹114-120 per share.
Akme Fintrade IPO: Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd is gearing up to launch its ₹132 crore initial public offering (IPO) on D-Street next week, with the subscription period running from June 19 to June 21. The company has set the price band for the issue at ₹114-120 per share.
