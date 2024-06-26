Akme Fintrade IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares?
Akme Fintrade IPO GMP suggests that Akme Fintrade IPO listing price would be around ₹137 apiece, say market observers
Akme Fintrade IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering of Akme Fintrade (India) Limited has been fixed on 26th June 2024, i.e. today. According to the BSE notice, effective from Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the equity shares of Akme Fintrade (India) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges in the 'T' group of securities list. So, one won't be able to buy and sell Akme Fintrade shares on the same date post-listing as the stock would be listed in the trade-to-trade category. However, Akme Fintrade shares will become available for investors on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals. The Akme Fintrade IPO was oversubscribed in all categories, and the stock market mood is also upbeat, indicating a positive debut for Akme Fintrade shares. As per the market observers, Akme Fintrade shares are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today.
