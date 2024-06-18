Akme Fintrade IPO: NBFC garners ₹38 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
The Udaipur-based company allotted 31.35 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹120 each, totaling ₹37.62 crore.
Udaipur-based non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has raised nearly ₹38 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for public subscription.
