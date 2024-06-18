The Udaipur-based company allotted 31.35 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹ 120 each, totaling ₹ 37.62 crore.

Udaipur-based non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has raised nearly ₹38 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for public subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the regulatory filing, Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1 participated the anchor book round.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on June 18. 2024, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue, has finalized allocation of 31,35.000 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor allocation price of Rs. 120 per Equity Share," the firm said in its filing.

Akme Fintrade IPO details Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd is set to launch its ₹132 crore initial public offering (IPO) on D-Street next week, with the subscription period open from June 19 to June 21. The company has fixed a price band of ₹114-120 per share for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akme Fintrade's ₹132 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.1 crore equity shares. The issue, with a price band of ₹114-120 per share, will open for subscription on June 19 and close on June 21.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to strengthen Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd's capital base, supporting its future business growth and asset expansion. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated to cover issuance-related expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specializing in rural and semi-urban-centric lending, Akme Fintrade operates in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Its portfolio includes vehicle finance and business finance products for small business owners.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

