Akme Fintrade IPO opens today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, more. Apply or not?
Akme Fintrade IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹114-120 per share. The IPO ends on Friday, June 21. The company allocates shares to QIBs, NIIs, retail investors, and employees. Swastika Investmart Ltd recommends a cautious approach due to competitive market and compliance concerns.
Akme Fintrade IPO: The initial public offering of Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd opens for subscription today (Wednesday, June 19). The non-banking finance company (NBFC) raised about ₹38 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, June 18. The anchor book featured Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1, as per company's exchange filing.
