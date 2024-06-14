Akme Fintrade IPO: Price band set at ₹114-120 per share; check GMP, key dates, issue details, more
Akme Fintrade IPO price set at ₹114-120 per share, with lot size of 125 shares. The company specialises in rural and semi-urban financing. IPO allocation: 50% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, 35% for retail investors.
Akme Fintrade IPO: The initial public offering of the non-banking finance company, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, is all set to hit the D-Street next week. Akme Fintrade IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) registered NBFC will kick-start its subscriptions from Wednesday, June 19, and conclude on Friday, June 21. The anchor investor bidding date had been set for Tuesday, June 18.
