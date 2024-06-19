Explore
Akme Fintrade IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed within the first 2 hours of Day 1. Check GMP and other key details

Nishant Kumar

Akme Fintrade IPO witnessed strong enthusiasm from retail investors, as the retail portion of the issue was fully subscribed within the first two hours of the session.

Akme Fintrade's IPO: Akme Fintrade's IPO witnessed strong enthusiasm from retail investors, as the retail portion of the issue was fully subscribed within the first two hours of the session. 

Akme Fintrade's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today (Wednesday, June 19) and will conclude on Friday, June 21.

As Mint reported earlier, the company raised about 38 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, June 18. The anchor book featured Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1.

(More to come)

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM IST
