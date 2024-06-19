Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Akme Fintrade IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed within the first 2 hours of Day 1. Check GMP and other key details
BREAKING NEWS

Akme Fintrade IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed within the first 2 hours of Day 1. Check GMP and other key details

Nishant Kumar

Akme Fintrade IPO witnessed strong enthusiasm from retail investors, as the retail portion of the issue was fully subscribed within the first two hours of the session.

Mint Image

Akme Fintrade's IPO: Akme Fintrade's IPO witnessed strong enthusiasm from retail investors, as the retail portion of the issue was fully subscribed within the first two hours of the session.

Akme Fintrade's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today (Wednesday, June 19) and will conclude on Friday, June 21.

As Mint reported earlier, the company raised about 38 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, June 18. The anchor book featured Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1.

(More to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.