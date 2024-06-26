Akme Fintrade share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 5.83% premium at ₹127 on NSE
Akme Fintrade share price opened at ₹127 per share, 5.83% higher than the issue price of ₹120, on NSE.
Akme Fintrade share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Akme Fintrade share price opened at ₹127 per share, 5.83% higher than the issue price of ₹120. On BSE, Akme Fintrade share price today opened at ₹125.70 apiece, up 4.75% than the issue price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started