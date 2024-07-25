Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO: Price band set at ₹646-679 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • Akums Drugs IPO details: IPO price band 646-679, subscription from July 30 to August 1, anchor investor allocation on July 29.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>646 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>679 per equity share.
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹646 to ₹679 per equity share.(https://www.akums.in/)

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of 646 to 679 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Akums Drug IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, and will close on Thursday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors for the Akums Drug IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 29.

(more to come) 

 

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
