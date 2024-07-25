Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO: Price band set at ₹646-679 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹646 to ₹679 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Akums Drug IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, and will close on Thursday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors for the Akums Drug IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 29.