Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO: Price band set at 646-679 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO: Price band set at ₹646-679 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Akums Drugs IPO details: IPO price band 646-679, subscription from July 30 to August 1, anchor investor allocation on July 29.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of 646 to 679 per equity share.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO price band: The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of 646 to 679 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Akums Drug IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, and will close on Thursday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors for the Akums Drug IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 29.

(more to come)

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.