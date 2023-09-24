Akums Drugs likely to launch IPO next year: Report1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Contract manufacturing drug firm Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is planning to launch an IPO next year. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the pharma company is in talks with four investment banks to prepare for a listing in 2024.
