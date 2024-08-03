Akums Drugs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited hit the Indian primary market on 30th July 2024, and it closed on 1st August 2024. After the end of bidding, Akums Drugs IPO allotment status became public. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check the Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar's website. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the stock market crash on Friday last week, Akums Drugs IPO GMP (grey market premium) has come down, but company shares are still quoting around a 16 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees.

Akums Drugs IPO GMP today As said above, Akums Drugs IPO GMP today is ₹110, ₹30 lower than its GMP of ₹140 on Friday. Market observers said Akums Drugs' IPO GMP slipped due to Friday's stock market crash. They noted that weak global market cues led to heavy selling in the Asian, European, and US stock markets in the last session of the previous week.

Akums Drugs IPO allotment status check After the Akums Drugs IPO allotment status announcement, one can check one's application status online. They can log in using the BSE link — bseindia.com or the Link Intime India website — in time.co.in. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Akums Drugs IPO listing date In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, Akums Drugs IPO's listing date is likely Tuesday, 6th August 2024. They said that Akums Drugs IPO GMP today is ₹110, which means the grey market is expecting that Akums Drugs IPO listing price would be around ₹789 ( ₹679 + ₹110), which is around 16 per cent higher than the upper price band of Akums Drugs IPO.