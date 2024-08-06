Akums Drugs IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal on expected listing price

Akums Drugs IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited has been declared. According to the BSE notice, effective from Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the equity shares of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities. So, Akums Drugs shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) has been nosediving since Friday last week due to the stock market bloodbath across global markets.

According to stock market observers, Akums Drugs IPO GMP today is ₹86, ₹54 lower than Friday's GMP of ₹140. However, stock market experts are still optimistic about the Akums Drugs IPO listing and expect a positive debut of Akums Drugs shares despite weak stock market trends.

Akums Drugs IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Akums Drugs IPO listing, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, “Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. The company operates across the pharmaceutical value chain as a CDMO, a marketer of formulations, and an API manufacturer. Akums Drugs' presence in the Indian pharmaceutical landscape is augmented by a strong domestic CDMO presence and amplified through global export initiatives. We have a positive view of the company and expect the listing of Akums Drugs shares at 16 percent premium.”

Asked about the Akums Drugs IPO listing price, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, “Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization which offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. Its domestic market shares increased to 30.2 percent (FY24) from 26.7 percent (FY21). Based on FY24 adjusted earnings, the IPO is priced at a Price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, which appears aggressively priced. We expect a listing at around ₹780 to ₹800 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 15 percent.”

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Akums Drugs IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Akums Drugs' share price is quoted at a premium of ₹86 in the grey market today. This means the grey market expects that Akums Drugs' IPO listing price will be around ₹765. So, the grey market today is signalling a listing gain of around 13 percent for the lucky allottees.