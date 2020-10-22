Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group’s mega IPO

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group’s mega IPO1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2020, 07:23 AM IST
- The IPO is said to have drawn strategic investors including Singapore’s GIC Pte, Temasek Holdings Plc and China’s National Council for Social Security Fund
- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma’s Ant Group is racing toward what could be the world’s largest ever coming-out party, slated for sometime over the coming weeks
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has agreed to subscribe to more than a fifth of Ant Group’s imminent initial public offering, propping up its part-owned fintech giant’s potentially $35 billion debut.
Asia’s largest corporation will buy 730 million of about 1.67 billion Shanghai-listed A shares as part of a placement to strategic investors, the e-commerce giant said in a stock exchange filing. Including the Hong Kong tranche of its IPO, Ant intends to sell a total of 3.3 billion shares. In addition, the financial services giant plans to issue about 1.16 billion Hong Kong-listed or H shares to Alibaba, part of a distribution of about 3.26 billion shares to existing backers.
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma’s Ant Group is racing toward what could be the world’s largest ever coming-out party, slated for sometime over the coming weeks. The IPO is said to have drawn strategic investors including Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, Temasek Holdings Plc and China’s $318 billion National Council for Social Security Fund.
That strong demand means the Alipay operator could fetch a valuation of at least $280 billion, despite concern that people within the Trump administration are exploring restrictions on the Chinese fintech giant, according to people familiar with the matter. Ant reported a 74% jump in gross profit to 69.5 billion yuan ($10.4 billion) from January to September, according to an A-share prospectus posted to the Shanghai exchange.
