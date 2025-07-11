That’s not all. The CRDMO segment operates under significant oversight with players facing sectoral headwinds such as regulatory scrutiny from agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency and the high capital cost of infrastructure and R&D. While these are structural hurdles for most players, Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president at Mehta Equities highlighted that Anthem has demonstrated the ability to scale rapidly while managing such risks effectively—a rare combination in this industry.