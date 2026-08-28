All eyes on Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status, listing date as GMP jumps at ₹44/share

Skyways Air Services IPO allotment date today: Skyways Air Services IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 28 August. Investors who applied for the issue can check the Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

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Skyways Air Services IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Skyways Air Services share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 31.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

According to grey market trends over the past 16 sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, reflecting optimism about a robust listing. During this period, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹19 and ₹50.

Skyways Air Services IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 71.25 times, as per NSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering of Skyways Air Services Ltd opened on Monday, 24 August and ended on Thursday, 27 August.

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Investors can verify the specifics of their share allocation to see the number of shares they have been granted, if applicable. The details regarding the allocated shares will be shown in the IPO allocation status. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the refund process will commence. The allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, 28 August. The refund procedure and crediting of shares will begin on Monday, 31 August.

Skyways Air Services IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, 1 September on NSE and BSE.

How to check Skyways Air Services IPO allotment in the registrar's website? Individuals who submitted applications for the Skyways Air Services IPO can verify their allotment status online via Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the IPO registrar. The status can be checked by using the investor's PAN, Beneficiary ID, or application information.

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Step 1 Go to the Bigshare IPO allotment status webpage: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Bigshare IPO Allotment Status

Step 2 Select “Skyways Air Services IPO” from the list of available offerings.

Step 3 Choose one of the available options—PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.

Step 4 Input the necessary details and click on “Search” to see your Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status.

You can check the allotment status using either a computer or a mobile device.

How to check Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to verify the allotment status of the Skyways Air Services IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE platform, click on the link that reads 'Click here to sign up' and input your PAN.

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Step 3 Enter your username and password, and then complete the captcha confirmation code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the page that appears.

How to check Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the options provided under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 Pick the 'Issue Name' that matches the specific IPO from the dropdown list.

Step 4 Enter either your application number or PAN.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.