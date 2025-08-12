All Time Plastics IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

All Time Plastics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of plastic houseware products maker All Time Plastics Ltd. has ended with strong subscription. Investors now await the finalisation of All Time Plastics IPO allotment status, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from August 7 to 11. All Time Plastics IPO allotment date is likely today, 12 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is August 14. All Time Plastics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix the All Time Plastics IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 13 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check All Time Plastics IPO status online on the BSE and NSE websites, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the All Time Plastics IPO registrar.

In order to do All Time Plastics IPO allotment status check, a few simple steps mentioned below must be followed:

All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘All Time Plastics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your All Time Plastics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘All Time Plastics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your All Time Plastics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

All Time Plastics IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘All Time Plastics IPO Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your All Time Plastics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

All Time Plastics IPO GMP Today All Time Plastics shares are showing a tepid trend in the unlisted market with a muted grey market premium (GMP). All Time Plastics IPO GMP today is ₹8.5 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, All Time Plastics shares are trading higher by ₹8.5 apiece than their issue price.

All Time Plastics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹283.5 apiece, which is at a 3.09% premium to the IPO price of ₹275 per share.

All Time Plastics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for All Time Plastics IPO commenced on Thursday, August 7, and concluded on Monday, August 11. All Time Plastics IPO allotment date is likely today, August 12, and the IPO listing date is August 14. The stock will get listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹400.60 crore worth All Time Plastics IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares amounting to ₹280 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43.85 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹120.60 crore. All Time Plastics IPO price band was set at ₹260 to ₹275 per share.

All Time Plastic IPO has been subscribed 8.34 times in total, according to NSE data. The retail portion was booked 5.14 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 10.15 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies is the All Time Plastics IPO registrar.