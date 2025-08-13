All Time Plastics IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares

All Time Plastics IPO Listing: The equity shares of plastic houseware products maker All Time Plastics Ltd will make their Dalal Street debut on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company received decent response from investors, and All Time Plastics IPO listing date is tomorrow.

The public issue was open from August 7 to August 11, and the IPO allotment date was August 12. All Time Plastics IPO listing date is 14 August 2025, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of ALL TIME PLASTICS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the share listing, investors watch out for the trends in All Time Plastics IPO grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the listing price. Here’s what All Time Plastics IPO GMP today signals:

All Time Plastics IPO GMP Today The trends for All Time Plastics shares in the unlisted market remains tepid with a muted grey market premium (GMP). All Time Plastics IPO GMP today is ₹14 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, All Time Plastics shares are trading higher by ₹14 apiece than their issue price.

All Time Plastics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹289 apiece, which is at a 5.09% premium to the IPO price of ₹275 per share.

All Time Plastics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details All Time Plastics IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7, and closed on Monday, August 11. The allotment date was August 12, and All Time Plastics IPO listing date is August 14. All Time Plastics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹400.60 crore worth All Time Plastics IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares amounting to ₹280 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43.85 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹120.60 crore. All Time Plastics IPO price band was set at ₹260 to ₹275 per share.

All Time Plastic IPO has been subscribed 8.34 times in total, according to NSE data. The retail portion was booked 5.14 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 10.15 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies is the All Time Plastics IPO registrar.