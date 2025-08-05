All Time Plastics IPO to open on Thursday: 10 key things to know from RHP before you subscribe to ₹401 crore issue

All Time Plastics IPO in focus: All Time Plastics initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to kick off for subscription on Thursday, August 07, and will remain open until Monday, August 11.

The company aims to raise ₹400.60 crore through the offering, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares aggregating to ₹280 crore and an offer for sale of 0.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹120.60 crore.

The IPO price band is set at ₹260 to ₹275 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 54 shares in one lot and can apply for up to 13 lots. At the upper end of the IPO price band, ₹275 apiece, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,850 per lot.

Let us take a look at some of the key points mentioned in All Time Plastics RHP: About the company: Established in 1971, All Time Plastics Limited (ATPL) is an Indian company specializing in the manufacturing of plastic houseware products. It primarily operates as a white-label manufacturer, producing consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names.

Accounts for 26% of India’s total plastic houseware exports: In FY2024, the company exported products worth approximately USD 57 million, representing around 26% of India’s total plastic houseware exports, according to its RHP citing a Technopak Report.

ATPL primarily exports its products to retailers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Domestically, it sells to modern trade retailers, super distributors (who sell to distributors), and distributors (who supply general trade stores).

Diverse product portfolio with 1,600+ SKUs across eight categories: As of March 31, 2024, the company had 1,608 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight categories: Prep Time (kitchen tools for preparing ingredients), Containers (food storage containers), Organization (miscellaneous storage containers), Hangers (various types of hangers), Meal Time (kitchenware), Cleaning Time (cleaning equipment), Bath Time (bathroom products), and Junior (child-friendly tableware and cutlery).

During FY2024, FY2023, and FY2022, ATPL launched 553, 609, and 414 new SKUs, respectively.

Rapid growth in the plastic houseware market: The global plastic houseware market grew at a CAGR of approximately 4.6%, from USD 24.3 billion in 2019 to USD 27.8 billion in 2022. In 2023, the market was valued at around USD 29 billion and is projected to reach USD 37 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of about 6.3% between 2023 and 2027.

This growth has been driven by the surge in online shopping—accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic—as consumers increasingly opt for the convenience of purchasing houseware products online. Urbanization and the shift toward nuclear families have further supported this trend.

Prep Time – largest revenue contributor: The Prep Time category, which includes chopping boards, strainers, mixing bowls, colanders, measuring tools, spatula and spreader sets, and orange squeezers, contributed 38.19% of total revenue in FY2024. Containers accounted for 32.87%, while Organization contributed 10.05%.

IKEA remains the largest customer: In FY2024, ATPL exported products to 28 countries. The company has long-standing relationships with major global retailers, including IKEA, Asda Stores Limited (Asda), Michaels Stores Inc., and Tesco Plc. Domestically, its products are sold through retailers such as Spencer’s Retail Limited.

ATPL and its acquired entity, Pyramid Plastics, have been supplying IKEA—its largest customer—for over 26 fiscal years. Asda, its second-largest customer in FY2024, has been partnered for over 13 years, followed by Michaels (3 years) and Tesco (16 years).

Financial performance: Revenue from operations increased from ₹4,011.52 million in FY2022 to ₹5,128.53 million in FY2024, a CAGR of 13.07%. EBITDA grew from ₹578.76 million to ₹971.01 million during the same period, reflecting a CAGR of 29.53%. Net profit rose from ₹245.35 million to ₹447.90 million, a CAGR of 35.11%.

Key risks: The company is highly dependent on its top four customers, with the largest accounting for 60.36% of revenue in FY2024. Moreover, it does not have long-term sales agreements with most of its customers.

ATPL derived 94.04%, 91.27%, and 89.73% of its revenue from its top five product categories in FY2024, FY2023, and FY2022, respectively.

Objectives of the issue: The company intends to utilize the proceeds from the public issue primarily for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, the purchase of equipment and machinery for its Manekpur facility, and for general corporate purposes aimed at supporting future growth and operational efficiency.

Listing and allotment details: The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on August 12, 2025, with a tentative listing on both the BSE and NSE scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025.