Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply as bidding ends today?
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹88 in the grey market today, say market observers
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: As of the third day of the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO, the initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, which commenced on 25th June 2024, is currently open for subscription until 27th June 2024. This means that primary market investors have a single day left to apply for the public issue. The beverage company has set the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band at ₹267 to ₹281, with the initial offer intended for listing on BSE and NSE. The public issue, valued at ₹1500 crore, is a combination of fresh issue and OFS (offer for sale). Stock market observers have noted that shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited are trading at a premium of ₹88 in the grey market today.
