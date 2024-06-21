Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: From key products to financials, here are 10 key things to know from RHP
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an OFS of ₹500 crore. Allied Blenders and Distillers showcases strong financial performance despite COVID-19 impact, with a focus on operational cash flow.
Next week marks the debut of Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO, one of several that will keep investors occupied as initial public offerings pour onto D-Street. On Monday, June 24, the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO's allocation to anchor investors is expected to happen. The IPO subscription period for Allied Blenders and Distillers is set to begin on Tuesday, June 25, and end on Thursday, June 27. The the maker of Officer's Choice whisky has set the price band in the range of ₹267 to ₹281 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
