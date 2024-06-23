Liquor company Allied Blenders and Distillers is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) in the coming week. The IPO will open for subscription on June 25 and will close on June 27.

The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors, totaling ₹1,500 crore.

Promoters Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev will sell off the shares in the Offer for Sale (OFS).

The company manufactures, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages both within India and globally. Its product range encompasses various IMFL brands such as vodka, rum, whiskey, and brandy.

Here are 10 factors to consider about Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO before subscribing -

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO date: The IPO of liquor company will open for bidding on June 15 and will close on June 27.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band: The company has set the price band of its IPO at ₹267 to ₹281 per share.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO size: The Allied Blenders IPO is a book-built issue aiming to raise ₹1,500 crores. The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.56 crore shares amounting to ₹1,000 crores and an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares totaling ₹500 crores.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 53 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,893.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO promoters: The company's promoters include Kishore Rajaram Chhabria, Bina Kishore Chhabria, Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev, Bina Chhabria Enterprises Private Limited, BKC Enterprises Private Limited, Oriental Radios Private Limited, and Officer's Choice Spirits Private Limited.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO allotment date: The allotment of the upcoming IPO is expected to be finalised on June 28.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing date: The shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers are expected to get listed on both NSE, BSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 2.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO book-running managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Iti Capital Ltd are the lead managers of Allied Blenders IPO.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO registrar: The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP: The shares of Allied Blenders and Distellers are available at a premium of ₹74 in the grey market premium (GMP), according to investorgain.

