Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹500 crore in equity shares by promoters and other investors, totaling ₹1,500 crore.
Liquor company Allied Blenders and Distillers is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) in the coming week. The IPO will open for subscription on June 25 and will close on June 27.
