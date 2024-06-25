Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 15:59:16
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.65 -0.45%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,170.00 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,672.10 0.40%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.90 -1.08%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,228.95 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?
BackBack

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?

Asit Manohar

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today, say market observers

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO date: Bidding for the book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 27 June 2024. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO date: Bidding for the book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 27 June 2024. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: The initial public offering of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The mainboard public issue will remain open for bidders until 27th June 2024, i.e., Thursday this week. The company has fixed Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band at 267 to 281 per equity share. The company aims to raise 1500 crore from Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO, and the public issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). According to the stock market observers, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited shares are available in the grey market at a premium of 76 today.

Important Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO details

1] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 76 in the grey market today.

2] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO date: Bidding for the book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 27 June 2024.

3] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price: The company's public issue price band is fixed at 267 to 281 per equity share.

4] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO size: The company aims to raise 1500 crore from this public issue, of which 1000 crore is aimed at the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard issue comprises 53 company shares.

6] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO allotment date: The finalization of share allocation is most likely on Friday, June 28th, 2024.

7] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing date: The share listing is most likely on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Apply or not?

10] Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO review: Giving a 'supply' tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi said, "The company's P/E ratio is 1,405 times its FY24 annualized earnings, with a market capitalization of 78,596 million after the issuance of equity shares and a market cap-to-sales ratio of 0.99 times its FY24 annualized earnings. The company plans to use its proceeds to pay down debt, lower finance costs, and boost profit margins. Even though the issue is fully priced in the near term, the company has promising long-term business prospects. Therefore, we recommend a "Subscribe – Long Term" rating for the IPO."

BP Equities has also given the public offer a 'subscribe' tag, saying, "On the valuation front, the issue looks expensive on the price-to-earnings multiple fronts and ahead of its peer set. However, looking at the alcohol industry dynamics and the company's strong positioning in the IMFL landscape, we would advise high-risk investors to "Subscribe" to the issue for listing gains."

Sushil Finance, Marwadi Shares and Finance, and SBICAP Securities have recommended a 'buy' rating for the public issue, whereas Swastika Investmart has recommended that the primary market investors avoid it.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 09:06 AM IST
RELATED STORIES
Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 1.43 times. (https://www.lovestanley.com/)

Stanley Lifestyles IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

3 min read . 24 Jun 2024
Stock market today: The short-term trend of Nifty remains positive amidst range movement, say experts. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Trade setup for stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

5 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index needs to breach above 23,650 decisively for a fresh rally on Dalal Street, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 25

2 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Mason Infratech IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹62 to ₹64 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Mason Infratech IPO: GMP, review, other details about NSE SME IPO in 10 points

2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue