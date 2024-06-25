Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today, say market observers
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: The initial public offering of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The mainboard public issue will remain open for bidders until 27th June 2024, i.e., Thursday this week. The company has fixed Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band at ₹267 to ₹281 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1500 crore from Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO, and the public issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). According to the stock market observers, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹76 today.
