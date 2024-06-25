Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Issue subscribed 38% on Day 1 so far; check GMP, other key details
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO receives 38% subscription on the first day of bidding, with employee portion fully booked. Retail and non-institutional investors showing interest, indicating a successful start. Price band set at ₹267 to ₹281 per equity share.
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription status: On the first day of bidding, the initial public offering of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the company that produces Officer's Choice Whisky, has received 38% subscription, at 15:42 IST, as per BSE data. With the employee portion fully booked and the retail and non-institutional investor portion gradually showing interest, the issue seems to sail through its first day.
