Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has been set for 2nd July 2024, which is today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the equity shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. This means that Allied Blenders and Distillers shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. Ahead of the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing, shares of the company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹41 today, according to market observers. Despite the tepid response from retail investors, the secondary market mood is expected to boost investor morale, leading to a positive debut with up to a 15 percent listing premium. The stock may list anywhere between ₹315 to ₹333 mark, as predicted by stock market experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing price Speaking on the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, highlighted the company's strengths. He said, "Allied Blenders and Distillers is an Indian-made liquor company, a leading player in the IMFL segment with four foreign liquor categories: whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka, and a total market share of around 11.8% in the Indian whisky market (for FY23). In addition to this, they are in the business of packaged drinking water under the Officer's Choice, Officer's Choice Blue, and Sterling Reserve brands. We expect the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing price to be around ₹315 to ₹320 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 12 percent." This emphasis on the company's market share is intended to instil confidence in potential investors.

Expecting a positive debut for Allied Blenders and Distillers shares, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The shares are expected to list at a premium of around 15% over the subscription price. Being one of the largest Indian Owned-India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) companies offering a broad range of alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, Allied Blenders and Distilleries Ltd is one of the four spirit companies in India that has a pan-India sales and distribution footprint and is also a leading exporter of IMFL. India has been one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage markets in the world, with consumption of pure alcohol estimated to be 3.2 litres per capita in 2023 and IMFL being the largest segment of the Indian alco-beverage market both in volume and value terms." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While Allied Blenders' total borrowings decreased from 954.74 crores to 798.11 crores in the same period, its PAT slumped from 2.51% to 4.23%. However, between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, its revenue declined by 1.27 percent and PAT rose by 8.47 percent. After analyzing the key aspects of this IPO, I expect a 7 per cent to 13 percent premium listing," said VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP According to stock market observers, Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹41, which means the grey market expects that the IPO listing price will be around ₹322 ( ₹281 + ₹41).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!