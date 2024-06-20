Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Price band fixed at ₹267-281 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band set between ₹267 to ₹281 per share. Subscription starts on June 25 and closes on June 27. Anchor investor allocation on June 24.
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO price band: The Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹267 to ₹281 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, and will close on Thursday, June 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 24.
