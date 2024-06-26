Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO second bidding day: Should you apply or not? Check GMP, review, subscription status.
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO got off to a slow start with 51% subscription on day 1. Company aims to reduce debt with funds raised. Experts suggest long-term investment due to lower valuation compared to competitors and potential for improved profitability.
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription status: On the first day of bidding on Tuesday, June 25, Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the company that makes Officer's Choice Whisky, got off to a slow and steady start. Allied Blenders IPO subscription status was 51% at the end of day 1.
