Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised today. Allied Blenders shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 25 and concluded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, having witnessed a healthy subscription from qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).
