The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised today. Allied Blenders shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 25 and concluded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, having witnessed a healthy subscription from qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and non-institutional investors (NIIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All eyes are now on the share allotment, which is to be finalised today (Friday, June 28). After the allotment process is done, allottees will receive the shares in their demat accounts by Monday, July 1, 2024. Those who fail to receive the shares will receive a refund on Monday.

Shares of Allied Blenders are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO. Investors can check the share allotment status on their website and on the BSE and NSE.

Steps to check the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO allotment status on the register's website Step 1: Go to Link Intime India Private Ltd., the website of the IPO registrar. https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the initial public offering (IPO) from the dropdown. The name will be there only when the allocation is complete. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Tap the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to see the current status.

Step 4: Choose either non-ASBA or ASBA under the application type.

Step 5: Add the details for the mode you selected in Step 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Click "Submit" after completing the captcha.

Steps to check the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1: Log in at the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Click on 'Equity' in the issue type; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select 'Allied Blenders and Distillers' in the space given in the issue name;

Step 4: Enter the application number or PAN details;

Step 5: Click on 'I am not a robot' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Clock at the 'Search' button given below.

Your Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO details A book-built issue of ₹1,500 crore, the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO was a mainboard IPO. It was a combination of a fresh issue of 3.56 crore shares to raise 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares for ₹ 500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allied Blenders IPO price band was set at ₹267 to ₹281 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 53 shares. This means the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹14,893.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription status The issue witnessed an overall subscription of 24.85 times, receiving bids for 92,66,91,379 shares against 37,291,814 offered.

The retail portion was subscribed 4.73 times, but the QIB and NII segments saw robust subscriptions of 53.01 times and 34.09 times, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP today According to investorgain.com, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO is ₹52. considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹281 per share, the estimated listing price of Allied Blenders' shares is ₹333, a premium of 18.51 per cent.

