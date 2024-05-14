Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets SEBI nod for ₹1,500 crore IPO
The shares are priced at a face value of ₹2 and consist of a combination of a fresh issue of up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹500 crore by the Promoters and Promoter Group.
Allied Blenders and Distillers, an Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, has obtained the final observation from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to proceed with its plan to raise ₹1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
