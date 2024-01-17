Allied Blenders and Distillers refiles IPO papers with SEBI; reduces issue size to ₹1,500 crore
Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Indian-made foreign liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has refiled papers with SEBI for a 1,500 crore IPO, with the OFS component reduced by half.
Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has refiled papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise 1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had initially filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator in June 2022 to raise ₹2,000 crore.
