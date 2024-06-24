Allied Blenders & Distillers raises ₹449.1 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
The Indian-made foreign liquor manufacturer allocates 1,59,82,206 shares to anchor investors at ₹281 per share, according to an exchange filing.
Allied Blenders & Distillers Limited on Monday said the company has raised nearly ₹449.1 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, June 25.
