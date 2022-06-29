Allied Blenders files draft papers to raise 2K cr in IPO

The company started its journey in 1988 with the launch of flagship brand Officer’s Choice Whisky which marked their entry into the mass premium whisky segment. Over the years, ABD has expanded and introduced products across various categories and segments and established market leadership in the alcoholic beverages market in India with a market share of 8.2% in IMFL market by sales volumes in Fiscal 2021. Its main competitors are United Spirits Ltd, Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd.