Allied Blenders IPO: Listing date likely tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals

  • Allied Blenders IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Allied Blenders IPO listing price would be around 328, say market observers

Asit Manohar
First Published03:01 PM IST
As per the 'T+3' listing rule, the much-awaited Allied Blenders IPO listing date is set for 2nd July 2024.
As per the ’T+3’ listing rule, the much-awaited Allied Blenders IPO listing date is set for 2nd July 2024.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Allied Blenders IPO: The anticipation is palpable among the investors of the initial public offering (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, as they eagerly await the Allied Blenders IPO listing date. As per the 'T+3' listing rule, the much-awaited Allied Blenders IPO listing date is set for 2nd July 2024, just a day away. The grey market is already buzzing with positive signals about the Allied Blenders IPO, adding to the excitement. Stock market observers report that shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd are trading at a premium of 47 in the grey market today, fueling the anticipation and engagement among investors.

Allied Blenders IPO GMP today

Today, the Allied Blenders IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at 47, a significant increase from the weekend GMP of 35. This rise is attributed to the positive sentiments in the secondary market and the strong response from primary market investors. The strong grey market sentiments are expected to continue, as the secondary market is witnessing robust buying during Monday deals.

Allied Blenders IPO listing price prediction

Market observers note that the Allied Blenders IPO GMP today is 47, suggesting that the grey market expects the IPO listing price to be around 328 ( 281 + 47). This would represent a significant 17 percent increase from the upper price band of the Allied Blenders IPO. The grey market's optimism suggests that the Allied Blenders IPO could make a strong debut on Dalal Street, potentially offering lucky allottees a substantial 17 percent listing gain on their investment, a promising prospect for investors.

Stock market experts caution that GMP is not an ideal indicator to assess the possible listing gain. The grey market, being non-regulated and unrelated to the company's financials, can produce artificial premiums. It's important for investors to stick with the basics and follow their investment conviction in this book build issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

