Alpex Solar files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with NSE Emerge
Alpex Solar Limited files papers with capital market regulator, SEBI. The company intends to build a new plant specifically for the production of aluminium frames, ending its reliance on imports, and increase its solar capacity from 450 MW to 1.2GW by adding 750 MW to its facility in Greater Noida.
Alpex Solar Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of solar systems in the country, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The company's shares are proposed to be listed on NSE Emerge platform.
