Alpex Solar IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1; other key details

 Nikita Prasad

Alpex Solar IPO size is ₹74.52 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 64.80 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹10 each through the book-building route.

Alpex Solar IPO is an SME IPO which will conclude on Monday, February 12. (Photo: Company Website)

Alpex Solar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Alpex Solar Limited received positive response from investors on Thursday, February 8, as the public issue was subscribed 30.85 times on the first day of bidding. Alpex Solar IPO opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and closes on February 12, 2024.

Around 3.24 lakh equity shares are reserved for Market Maker, 9.24 lakh equity shares are allocated for the non-institutional investors (NIIs), 12.31 lakh shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail (RII) portion accounts for 21.55 lakh equity shares. Alpex Solar IPO reserved 18.45 lakh equity shares for the anchor portion.

Alpex Solar is a Greater Noida-based company that manufactures PV modules using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies. Its product portfolio comprises bifacial, mono-perc, and Halfcut solar PV modules. It also offers comprehensive solar energy solutions, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of AC/DC Solar Pumps in both Surface and Submersible categories.

Alpex Solar IPO Subscription Status:

Alpex Solar IPO has received bids for 13,29,56,400 shares against 43,10,400 shares on the offer. Alpex Solar IPO received good response from all three groups of investors-- retail investors, NIIs, and QIBs, on the first day of bidding.

On the first day, the retail category was subscribed over 50.44 times, received 10,86,98,400 applications against offered 21,55,200 shares for this segment. Meanwhile, NII and QIB portions were subscribed 26.13 times and 0.09 times.

 

 

more to come

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 08:53 PM IST
