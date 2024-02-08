Alpex Solar IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1; other key details
Alpex Solar IPO size is ₹74.52 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 64.80 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹10 each through the book-building route.
Alpex Solar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Alpex Solar Limited received positive response from investors on Thursday, February 8, as the public issue was subscribed 30.85 times on the first day of bidding. Alpex Solar IPO opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and closes on February 12, 2024.
