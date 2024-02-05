Alpex Solar IPO to open on February 8; price band fixed at ₹109–115 per share
Alpex Solar IPO size is ₹74.52 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 64.80 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹10 each through the book-building route.
Alpex Solar IPO: Solar systems manufacturer, Alpex Solar on Monday announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will open on Thursday, February 08. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹109 – ₹115 per share.
