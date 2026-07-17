Alpine Texworld IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Alpine Texworld IPO allotment date: The Alpine Texworld IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 17 July. Investors who applied for the Alpine Texworld IPO can check the Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can determine if they have received shares and how many by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who did not get any shares. Shares that have been granted will be placed into an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 20 July. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Alpine Texworld IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 21 July.

Alpine Texworld IPO subscription status The Alpine Texworld IPO witnessed improved investor participation on the final day of bidding, with the public issue getting subscribed 1.40 times overall.

The mainboard IPO, which opened for subscription on July 14, received bids for 1,68,62,642 equity shares against 1,20,24,000 shares on offer, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The issue was largely driven by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), whose reserved quota was subscribed 1.53 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portions were each subscribed 1.09 times.

The ₹126.25-crore Alpine Texworld IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company had fixed the price band at ₹100-105 per equity share.

How to check Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal.

Step 2: Under the 'Select IPO' dropdown menu, choose 'Alpine Texworld IPO'.

Step 3: Select any one of the available options to check your allotment status:

PAN

Demat Account Number

Application Number

Step 4: Enter the required details for your selected option, enter the captcha code, and click 'Submit' to view your Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status.

Using Application Number: Enter your application number and captcha code, then click Submit.

Using Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID (Demat account details), complete the captcha verification, and click Submit.

Using PAN: Enter your PAN number, fill in the captcha code, and click Submit to check the allotment status.

How to check Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the options under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3: Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Create an account using your PAN by selecting the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE page.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the CAPTCHA code.

Step 4: On the next page, you can view the status of your IPO allocation.