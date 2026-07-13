Alpine Texworld IPO: GMP, price band, lot size, among 10 key things to know ahead of issue opening

Alpine Texworld IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of textile company Alpine Texworld Ltd is set to hit Dalal Street on Tuesday with an aim to raise over ₹126 crore from the primary markets.

Alpine Texworld IPO will clash with the SBI Funds Management IPO which will also open tomorrow.

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Alpine Texworld Ltd is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics and focuses on producing high-quality textiles. The company has two manufacturing units, well-equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing, offering a diversified range of products to garment manufacturers and traders.

The company’s facility has an annual installed capacity of 6,000 MT of cotton and blended yarn.

Here are 10 key things to know about the Alpine Texworld IPO:

Alpine Texworld IPO: 10 things to know 1] Alpine Texworld IPO Dates: The mainboard IPO opens for subscription on July 14, Tuesday, and closes on July 16, Thursday.

2] Alpine Texworld IPO Price Band: Alpine Texworld IPO price band at ₹100 to ₹105 per share.

3] Alpine Texworld IPO Allotment: Alpine Texworld IPO allotment status is likely to be finalised on July 17, Friday. The company will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on July 20, and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on the same day.

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4] Alpine Texworld IPO Listing: Alpine Texworld IPO listing date is July 21, Tuesday. Alpine Texworld shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

5] Alpine Texworld IPO Lot Size: Alpine Texworld IPO lot size for an application is 142 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail individual investor is ₹14,910.

6] Alpine Texworld IPO Details: Alpine Texworld IPO size is ₹126.25 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares.

7] Alpine Texworld IPO Reservation: The company has reserved 70% of the total offer size for Retail Investors, 29% of the issue for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and the remaining 1% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB).

8] Alpine Texworld IPO Objectives: The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards financing the cost of setting up a new weaving unit at Proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 to expand its production capabilities to produce Grey Fabric at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It will also utilise the issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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9] Alpine Texworld IPO Lead Manager, Registrar: D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Alpine Texworld IPO registrar.

10] Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Today Alpine Texworld shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share.

This indicates that in the grey market, Alpine Texworld shares are trading at ₹107 apiece, higher by ₹2, or at a premium of 1.90% to the issue price of ₹105 per share.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.