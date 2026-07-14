Alpine Texworld IPO opens today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, and key details

Alpine Texworld IPO Day 1: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 14, and will close on Thursday, July 16. The company has fixed the price band at ₹100-105 per share. Notably, the issue has opened alongside the SBI Funds Management IPO.

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The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. Through the public issue, the company aims to raise ₹126 crore.

The IPO allotment is expected on Friday, July 17, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares on Monday, July 20. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date of July 21.

Alpine Texworld plans to utilise the net proceeds to finance the establishment of a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will expand its grey fabric production capacity. The funds will also be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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The lot size for the issue has been fixed at 142 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,910 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band.

The company has reserved 70% of the issue for retail investors, 29% for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 1% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

D&A Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Today Alpine Texworld shares are commanding a positive grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today is ₹5 per share.

This indicates that in the grey market, Alpine Texworld shares are likely to list at ₹110 apiece, a premium of 4.76% to the issue price of ₹105 per share.

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Alpine Texworld IPO subscription status The Day 1 subscription will open at 10:00 am today.

About Alpine Texworld Incorporated in February 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd is engaged in the dyeing, processing and manufacturing of textiles, with a focus on producing high-quality fabrics.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities equipped with specialised dyeing and finishing capabilities, catering to garment manufacturers and textile traders. Its facilities have an installed annual capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton and blended yarn.

Alpine Texworld also operates 112 high-speed looms for manufacturing a wide range of fabrics, including denim, suiting, shirting and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics. In addition to textiles, Alpine Texworld has expanded into renewable energy as part of its sustainability initiatives. The company commissioned an 820 KW rooftop solar plant at its Unit 1 facility in January 2024. It later installed a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, in March 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.