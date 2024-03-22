Aluwind Architectural IPO announces price band at ₹45 apiece; issue to open on March 28
Aluwind Architectural IPO set at ₹45 per share, available in lot sizes of 3,000 shares. The company specialises in producing aluminium goods and has experienced a notable increase in profits and revenue from 2022 to 2023.
Aluwind Architectural IPO price band has been fixed at ₹45 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Aluwind Architectural IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Thursday, March 28, and close on Thursday, April 4. Aluwind Architectural IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. The issue price is 4.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.
