Aluwind Architectural IPO price band has been fixed at ₹45 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Aluwind Architectural IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Thursday, March 28, and close on Thursday, April 4. Aluwind Architectural IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. The issue price is 4.5 times of the face value of the equity shares.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that the business is involved in the production and installation of a wide variety of aluminium goods. This comprises carefully designed windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems that are tailored to the specific requirements of builders, architects, consultants, institutions, and businesses.

This tech-driven company, which specialises in a certain product category, is based in a state-of-the-art 45,000-square-foot building in Pune, Maharashtra. It ensures accuracy in the production of aluminium goods like windows, doors, and curtain walls thanks to its sophisticated gear and powder coating facility, among other things.

The company has effectively increased its market presence with the support of this infrastructure; its products are now sold in several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and others. This shows the company's broad reach and dedication to providing customers with national support.

The company's (has a P/E ratio of 22.02) sole listed peer is Innovators Façade Systems Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 34.2).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 242.7% and its revenue by 67.54%, respectively.

Aluwind Architectural IPO details Aluwind Architectural IPO, which is worth about ₹29.70 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 66,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to use the funds being raised to meet the following objectives: general corporate costs of ₹6.5 crore and working capital requirements of the company, wherein the company intends on investing ₹20.45 crore.

Aluwind Architectural IPO's book running lead manager is Corpwis Advisors Private Limited, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Nnm Securities is the market maker.

The Aluwind Architectural IPO basis for share allocation is tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 5. The company will begin refunds on Monday, April 8, and the shares will be paid to the allottees' demat accounts the same day as the refund. On Tuesday, April 9, Aluwind Architectural's share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME.

