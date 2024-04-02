Aluwind Architectural IPO: SME issue subscribed 1.11 times on day 3; check subscription status, GMP and other details
The Aluwind Architectural IPO was subscribed over 1.11 times on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 73,32,000 share applications against offered 66,00,000 shares on April 2.
Aluminum products manufacturer Aluwind Architectural initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 4, 2024. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 1.11 times on the third day of bidding.
